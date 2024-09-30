Apple M4 MacBook Pro alleged packaging reveals a few key upgrades

It has been reported multiple times that Apple is all set to refresh the MacBook Pro with an M4 chipset. Alongside, the M4 MacBook Pro, Apple could also introduce new iPad Mini, Mac mini, iMac, and iPad 11th generation.

Apple is rumored to launch 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models featuring the M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chipsets. While the new M4 MacBook Pros aren't expected to receive any major overhauls, the latest packaging leak suggests a few key upgrades that weren't anticipated.

According to the leak (via ShrimpApplePro), the new M4 MacBook Pro will come with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage, corroborating previous leaks about the RAM capacity. Additionally, the packaging leak reveals that the base M4 MacBook Pro model will have a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. For comparison, the current M3 MacBook Pro comes with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU.

One of the main highlights of the latest leak is that the m4 MacBook Pros will come with three Thunderbolt 4 ports. Notably, the current MacBook Pro base model only features two Thunderbolt ports.

M4 14” Macbook Pro ?

Not confirmed, take it with a pin of salt. I got sent this. pic.twitter.com/kbIRYurndw — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 ずっと真夜中でいいのに (@VNchocoTaco) September 29, 2024

The specs also mention "SPB/10C CPU/10C GPU/16GB/512GB." In this, "SPB" is short for Space Black on MacBook packaging, whereas the silver color uses "SLV." This also hints that the base MacBook Pro comes in Space Black rather than Space Gray like last year.

One X user highlighted an important detail about the leak that it features a QR code to learn more about the MacBook, which is something Apple has started doing only with the iPhone 16 launch. Also, the leak also mentions "Apple ID" on the packaging, adding something more to prove its authenticity.

For now, we would advise you to take any information about the leak with a huge grain of salt, since something like this can be easily faked.