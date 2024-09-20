Microsoft Design reveals a new 3D Fluent Illustration style

In the past, Microsoft's design illustrations had a flat look that was in keeping with the styles of the time in the tech world. However, the company's design team has just announced a major change to its Fluent design that will give those illustrations an extra dimension.

In a post on the Microsoft Design blog this week, the company stated it conducted some studies about its current Fluent design with members of the public. It said:

Our studies showed that while our illustrations could be described as colorful, inclusive, and genial on a surface level, they were received within consumer culture as uninteresting and emotionless. The flat vectorized style that was once hugely popular across the industry was now communicating sub-optimally and potentially evoking ideas and themes that were misaligned with our company values.

In collaboration with the company's Brand team, Microsoft Design made the decision to change its illustrations. While they will remain colorful, the new Fluent Illustration style will give them a 3D look in the future. The blog added:

Camera positioning and perspective within Fluent’s Elevation system now grounds our 3D illustrations in a tangible surface, bringing dimension into experiences without distracting user interactions. Many concepts now also include a moment of action, change, or interactivity.

In addition to the new 3D look, Microsoft Design is also creating what it calls "sophisticated renders" that it claims will offer better connections with the general public. It also says that its new icons will be more "playful" and will include more organic shapes instead of the current sharp designs for its icons and illustrations.

There's no word yet on when we might see these changes from Microsoft Design in its products, such as its software apps. However, it's clear that the team has put a ton of thought and work into this revamped style, and it will be interesting to see what the reaction will be from its customers if and why they are implemented.