Get the HyperX Alloy Origins full sized mechanical keyboard for 31 percent off

While there are some PC gamers who like the smaller keyboards so they can have more space on the desk, others still prefer to have full-sized keyboards with all of the number and arrow buttons. Right now, HyperX has cut the price of one of its full-sized mechanical gaming keyboards down to its lowest price.

At the moment, the HyperX Alloy Origins PBT mechanical PC gaming keyboard is available for $89.99 at Amazon. That matches its all-time low price and it's also $40 off, or a 31 percent discount, its $129.99 MSRP.

As the name implies, the keycaps on this keyboard use durable PBT material. The keycaps also use side-printing, which means they remove the printing from the contact. That means each letter, number, and symbol on the keycaps can last longer than normal.

The keys include HyperX Tactile Aqua mechanical switches that feature a short travel time along with a low actuation force. They are designed to last up to 80 million keystrokes. While this is a full-sized keyboard, it still has a somewhat more compact design that will still save some space on your desk.

The keyboard also supports RGB backlighting for each key and it also uses an exposed LED that offers brighter than normal backlighting as well. You can customize the colors on the RGB light with the included HyperX NGENUITY software app.

Make sure you also browse through Amazon US, Amazon UK and Newegg US to find some other great tech deals. Also, check the Deals section of our articles to see if there's anything we've posted in the past few days that could be of interest.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.