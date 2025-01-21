Windows 11 Game Bar browser is now available to everyone

In late November 2024, Microsoft announced Edge Game Assist—a new feature that makes it easier to browse the internet when playing games on a computer. After a brief period of testing, Microsoft Edge Game Assist is now available to everyone in the Stable Channel.

Microsoft Edge Game Assist eliminates the need to Alt+Tab out of your game when you need to find or check something quickly. Just press Win + G and open the browser widget.

Initially, Microsoft Edge Game Assist required downloading Edge 132 Beta and making it your default browser. Now, however, Game Assist is available on the Stable Channel, and it no longer requires changing your preferred browser. Therefore, you can keep using Chrome, Firefox, or anything else while also having a convenient Game Bar browser.

Although Game Assist is now available to every Windows 11 and Microsoft Edge user, it is still in preview and requires manual installation. Here is how to do that:

Make sure you are on the latest Microsoft Edge version by heading to edge://settings/help Go to Settings > Appearance > Game Assist Click Install Press Win + G to open Game Bar Click Widgets > Game Assist (Preview)

Now, you can place the widget anywhere you like or pin it to the screen.

In addition to releasing Game Assist to all users, Microsoft added support for more games like Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, Marvel Rivals, Metaphor: ReFantazio, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. II: Heart of Chernobyl. Also, the feature now supports certain extensions like ad blockers.

Microsoft says future updates will add keyboard shortcuts, a dedicated "Settings and more" menu, right-click context menus, a better picture-in-picture mode, and more. You can learn more about the latest Game Assist update in the announcement post.