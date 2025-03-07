Bethesda says it's planning "exciting things" for Starfield in 2025

Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios' latest RPG venture, was released in 2023, and since then, the title has gone on to receive various updates, free content packs, and exactly one story expansion—Shattered Space. However, the studio has been oddly quiet about the game since the start of the new year, and no more updates have even been pushed out.

Now, Bethesda has delivered a message to fans with some encouraging words, though it's still not offering any specifics about what's happening.

In a reply to a fan commenting on Bethesda needing to communicate more with players regarding what's next for the game, the company responded via its official X page by saying that the team is "hard at work" creating more content for the title for 2025 and that more will be revealed later:

We know you're eager for an update, and we truly appreciate your passion for Starfield. The team has been hard at work, and while we're not ready to share specific details just yet, we have a lot of exciting things planned for the game this year that we can't wait to talk about… https://t.co/XJDGkAEv8m — Starfield (@StarfieldGame) March 6, 2025

Bethesda's original post-launch slate for Starfield already had a second expansion pack planned for the RPG in 2025 as a part of its Year 2 roadmap. Some leaks also stated that this could be titled Starborn, named after the mysterious group that appears in the base campaign.

The final update to hit the game came out in November, aiming to fix bugs that players had been encountering in the Starfield: Shattered Space expansion. This is also when the game crossed 15 million players. Then in early December, a Doom crossover landed as an optional community-developed mini-quest. Since then though, Microsoft and Bethesda have not mentioned much about Starfield at all.

Hopefully, the teaser from the Bethesda social media post means the second expansion, and maybe much more, will soon be announced by the company. Microsoft may also be preparing a PlayStation 5 port announcement, considering its latest move to become a game publisher across all platforms.