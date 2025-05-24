Microsoft Edge gets more Copilot on the new tab page and several fixes

Microsoft Edge version 136.0.3240.92 has been released to all users in the Stable Channel. This update brings some changes to the new tab page and a bunch of fixes.

Starting this month, Microsoft Edge will show more "productivity-related Copilot prompts" near the search box on the new tab page. Additionally, there will be a new Copilot button that will send your current search query to Copilot. These updates are available across all Microsoft Edge channels and are rolling out gradually to all users.

Here is what was fixed in Microsoft Edge 136.0.3240.92:

Fixed an issue that may have affected extensions that bring up a window. Extensions designed to run continuously were being paused in the background when the window was minimized or occluded.

Fixed an issue that caused the Microsoft Defender Application Guard window to automatically close 1 minute after launch without any user interaction.

Fixed an issue that prevented text from being displayed and other rendering issues when viewing certain PDF files containing Japanese fonts.

Besides the stable release, Microsoft pushed Edge 137.0.3296.39 to the Beta Channel. It contains the same updates to the new tab page, plus a new Web Content Filtering (WCF) for Educational and SMB organizations. Microsoft announced this feature at Build 2025, and it is aimed to give IT admins an easy way block inappropriate websites to keep students and employees safe online. With WCF, Microsoft allows carpet-blocking millions of websites by simply selecting the needed categories. WCF in Microsoft Edge is currently a public preview, and you can learn more about it in the official documentation.

You can update Microsoft Edge by heading to edge://settings/help. The browser can also update itself automatically the next time you launch it.