Microsoft Edge gets security fixes ahead of major update

Microsoft Edge 138 has received a new update that fixes security issues. One issue, to be precise. Version 138.0.3351.121 is now available for download in the Stable Channel. It does not contain any new features and instead, focuses on patching one security vulnerability originating from Chromium.

The latest Edge update fixes a memory-related security issue when the browser still uses memory after releasing it. In this case, the problem occurs in Media Stream, a Chromium component responsible for audio and video streaming. The vulnerability allows for corrupting a memory allocation area and using it to execute malicious code or crash the browser.

From the CVE records:

CVE-2025-8292: Use after free in Media Stream in Google Chrome prior to 138.0.7204.183 allowed a remote attacker to potentially exploit heap corruption via a crafted HTML page. (Chromium security severity: High)

Version 138.0.3351.121 is one of the final updates for Edge 138. Next week, Microsoft plans to ship Edge 139, which is currently available in the Beta Channel. The upcoming feature update will introduce some important changes and upgrades, including more WebUI 2 components for even faster performance, real-time notifications for compromised passwords, changes to Edge Wallet, and more.

Despite the improvements and new features, such as the recently announced Copilot Mode, Microsoft Edge still lags behind Chrome pretty far. The latest data from Statcounter shows that Edge has lost quite a chunk of users. Meanwhile, Google Chrome is increasing its dominance over the competition.

You can update Microsoft Edge by heading to edge://setting/help. The browser can also apply updates automatically next time you restart it.