Chrome's market share reaches 70%, Edge drops

Neowin · with 12 comments

Five most popular browsers logos lined up according to their market share

A new month is here, and Statcounter has fresh data about all things connected to the internet. We have already published a story about Windows 10 losing its customers to Windows 11 rather quickly, and now, it is time to look at what is going on in the browser market, where things are much quieter.

According to Statcounter's July 2025 data, the most popular browser in the world is further solidifying its position. Last month, Chrome increased its market share to 69.98%, climbing to nearly a new all-time high (+3.09 points).

Microsoft Edge is second, but the gap between the two browsers is big and it is increasing. In July 2025, Microsoft's browser lost quite a big chunk of users, going down to 11.8% from 13.06%.

Microsoft is trying to win some hearts back by introducing the new Copilot Mode with smart page summarization, multi-tab context, browsing journeys, and more. However, not all users are comfortable with letting Microsoft's AI tap into their browsing, so it will be interesting to see how the market reacts to this novel idea. Google is also working on more AI-powered experiences for Chrome, understanding the potential threat from new generation browsers such as Comet from Perplexity.

Other browsers' market shares also decreased, succumbing to Chrome's overwhelming dominance. Apple's Safari is third with 6.51% (-1.83 points); Firefox is third with 5.32% (-0.52 points), and Opera is fourth with 2.2% (-0.43 points).

Worldwide browser market July 2024 - July 2025
Source: Statcounter

On the mobile market, things are similar, minus Microsoft Edge, which is nowhere to be seen despite having some quite useful features, such as extension support and even dedicated ad-blockers made specifically for Microsoft Edge. Google Chrome is first with a 67.32% market share, Safari is second with 22.42%, and Samsung Internet is third with 3.5%.

Worldwide browser market July 2024 - July 2025
Source: Statcounter

You can learn more about how Statcounter gathers its data on the official website.

