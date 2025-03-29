Microsoft Excel getting "value tokens" so you know what data you're looking at

Microsoft has just released value tokens in Excel for Windows for Microsoft 365 Insiders running Version 2502 (Build 18623.20020). Value tokens are small badges that appear in cells next to data, they give you a visual representation of the type of data stored in cells so you can quickly figure out what’s what.

Over time, the Redmond giant has developed Excel to handle more data types than just plain text, numbers, and errors. It also supports stocks, geography, currencies, and formatted number values, and more, but they haven't been clearly differentiated in the formula bar. Microsoft hopes to solve this with value tokens.

To get started using the feature, follow these instructions.

Open a new or existing Excel spreadsheet.

Select a cell and enter a geography, currency, or another data type.

Select Data > Data Types, select the data type you want (e.g., Currencies, Geography), and notice that a value token appears in the cell. In the future, we plan to more deeply integrate value tokens into Excel’s formula editing experience. We’d love your feedback to make this happen!

To use this new feature, you must be running Excel for Windows running Version 2502 (Build 18623.20020). Microsoft plans to bring the feature to Excel users on macOS, iOS, Android, and the web soon, so that Excel spreadsheets look the same no matter which platform they’re opened on.

If you do try out this new feature and find anything that’s broken or could be better, Microsoft wants to hear from you via Help > Feedback in Excel.