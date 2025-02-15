Microsoft explains how to update to Windows 11 24H2 on blocked Asus PCs

A few days back, Microsoft lifted the upgrade block for the 2024 feature update for Windows 11, version 24H2 that was placed as a result of Auto HDR issues. You can find the details about it here in this dedicated article.

Following that, Microsoft has confirmed another such issue has been resolved. Back in October last year, the tech giant had blocked Windows 11 24H2 on some Asus PCs. Such systems were running into a blue screen of death (BSOD) error when trying to perform the upgrade.

While Microsoft has stated that the safeguard is still in place, the company has also assured that it will be lifted slowly but surely. However, what exactly caused the issue has still not been explained.

The update is being pushed via a BIOS update on the affected Asus laptop models, X415KA and X515KA. However, users will not have to worry about manually updating the firmware as it is being pushed via the Windows Update channel.

Microsoft explains:

Resolution: This issue has been resolved with a BIOS update provided by ASUS. Devices with ASUS models X415KA and X515KA running a BIOS version lower than 311 will need to install the latest BIOS update to remove the safeguard and proceed with the Windows 11, version 24H2 upgrade. The BIOS update is categorized as a Critical Update (CU) and is available through Windows Update. While the safeguard remains in place, it will gradually be lifted as more devices receive the update. Users are advised to check for updates in Settings > Windows Update and install all available updates to ensure compatibility with Windows 11, version 24H2.

You can find the issue here on the Windows health dashboard page on Microsoft's official website.