Microsoft removes one more Windows 11 24H2 update block, you can download it now

Microsoft has confirmed that more users can download Windows 11 24H2 feature update now. The company has lifted another upgrade block, also known as a safeguard hold, under the ID 55382406. The block was put in place so as to prevent Windows 11 24H2 PCs from running into Auto HDR troubles when gaming due to a compatibility conflict. The company had imposed the block around the middle of December 2024.

The safeguard is no longer applicable with the latest non-security preview update, a.k.a. C-release, under KB5050094 (build 26100.3037). Thus, affected users can now manually download the Windows 11 version 24H2 as an optional update.

Microsoft, on its Windows health dashboard website, writes:

Resolution: This issue was resolved by Windows updates released January 28, 2025 (KB5050094), and later. We recommend you install the latest update for your device as it contains important improvements and issue resolutions, including this one. Note: If you are on Windows 11, 24H2, you can manually install this optional update by going to Settings > Windows Update and selecting Check for updates. If any updates are available for you, select Download & install. Your device will download and install the updates. If prompted to do so, restart your device to apply the updates. The safeguard hold (ID 55382406) that prevented devices that could be affected by this issue to update to Windows 11, version 24H2 will be lifted in the coming weeks.

You can find the issue here on the Windows Health Dashboard official website. For those who do not want to manually install this optional update, they can wait till the next month, as the February 2025 Patch Tuesday will make it available to everyone.