Microsoft explains why it has blocked Windows 11 24H2 on some Asus PCs

A few days ago, we published a guide explaining how users can force-update their PC to Windows 11 version 24H2 in case the update is not being offered via Windows Update. It involves tweaking around with some Group Policy or Registry settings.

However, if you are on an Asus device and aren't getting the update, Microsoft has strictly urged you not to try a forced install, as the upgrade block has been put in place on purpose. That is because the company, along with Asus, has acknowledged certain hardware-related incompatibility issues on some of the Asus devices.

The issue was first flagged when it was noticed that some PCs were unable to complete the update and were running into a blue screen of death (BSOD). So far, two device models, X415KA and X515KA, are known to be affected by this hardware compatibility problem. The former is an Intel Pentium Silver N6000 Vivobook 14, and the latter is a Celeron N4500 Vivobook 15. However, Microsoft has not disclosed exactly which hardware component is responsible for the issue.

It writes:

After attempting to update to Windows 11, version 24H2, some ASUS devices, specifically the X415KA and X515KA models, might encounter an issue where the system is unable to complete the update. During the update process, devices might experience a blue screen with an error message and cannot complete the installation of version 24H2. This issue has been identified in collaboration with ASUS and is linked to compatibility with certain hardware components in these models. To safeguard your update experience, we have applied a compatibility hold on devices using this application. These devices will not be offered to install Windows 11, version 24H2 via the Windows Update release channel. IT administrators using Windows Update for Business reports can check this issue using its safeguard ID: 54157480.

You can find the issue listed here on Microsoft's official Windows health dashboard website.