Microsoft Defender now available for individuals to protect their PCs and phones

Microsoft Defender is now available for individuals. In other words, it is no longer limited to businesses and large organizations. Individual licenses for the antivirus and anti-malware platform are now available through Microsoft 365 Personal and Microsoft 365 Family subscriptions.

Microsoft Defender is now a part of the Microsoft 365 subscription for individual consumers. It’s available for Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android. This essentially means even a single Microsoft 365 subscription with Microsoft Defender can ensure protection for up to five devices, with each running a different operating system.

Microsoft Defender is much more expansive than Windows Defender. It is designed to act as a hub for all the security protections Microsoft can offer. The platform lets users see information about the security status of each of their devices.

Microsoft Defender is deeply integrated with a Microsoft account and hence, allows users to see all of their associated devices on the same app. This makes it easier to manage them all from a single location. The app also promises to deliver instant security alerts and tips to help subscribers stay secure on each of their devices.

Microsoft Defender also includes its own malware protection engine. However, on Windows, it lets Windows Defender use Windows Security, which includes malware protection. The same also applies to iPhone devices running iOS. Microsoft Defender can, however, add an additional layer of protection on devices running Android, and macOS.

Microsoft Defender app isn’t new. It is already on the official app stores of all the major operating systems for quite some time. The Microsoft 365 license will henceforth include Microsoft Defender, and hence, offer enhanced protection from viruses, malware, phishing attempts, and ransomware, across multiple devices. Moreover, Microsoft is planning additional features for Microsoft Defender for individuals.