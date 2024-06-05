Microsoft finally details Windows 11 "USB4 device functionality might be limited" fix

Back in March 2019, USB4 was announced based on Intel's Thunderbolt technology, and later in the same year, in September, the new specification was published. As always, it does take time to adopt new technologies, and Windows is no different.

Though it is unclear when exactly Microsoft added USB4 support on Windows 11, in May 2023, the company finally added a dedicated Settings page for USB4 devices with the version 22H2 Moment 3 update KB5026446 (build 22621.1778). The option is under "USB4 Hubs and Devices" inside the 'Bluetooth & devices' section.

While USB4 device management finally became more convenient, Microsoft did not have any dedicated support page, like a basic troubleshooting FAQ, which would advise users about USB4 issues. However, that is no longer the case as, finally, the company has posted possible workarounds for a rather common USB-related problem wherein a system would throw up an error message that reads "USB4 device functionality might be limited".

The company has provided a list of possible solutions for the issue as well as what may be causing it so that a user may be able to address the root cause itself instead of just the symptom:

Try these solutions Possible causes Make sure your PC supports USB4 to get the best experience from the attached USB4 device or dock. Your device or dock supports USB4, but it's plugged into a port on your PC that doesn't support USB4. The attached device might have limited functionality because it's not using USB4. Make sure you use the cable provided by your device or dock manufacturer or a certified USB4 cable. You're using a cable that doesn't support USB4. Connect your USB4 device or dock directly to your PC or only to USB4 docks. You're connecting your USB4 device or dock to a dock that doesn't support USB4.

We are not sure what prompted this change. Perhaps it was on Microsoft's to-do list for a long time. Maybe it was the recent addition of USB4 2.0 support, or it could also be the announcement of AMD's new X870E and X870 boards, where every board will have USB4 connectivity.