Microsoft confirms Windows 11 KB5044284 / KB5046617 can't install new updates

Microsoft has added a new known issue to the list of ones for Windows 11 version 24H2, the company's latest feature update for its desktop OS.

It says that users trying to install new security updates or Patch Tuesdays on Windows 11 24H2 will be unable to do so had they installed using media like CD or USB. The issue is affecting those who are trying to update on top of the October 2024 Patch Tuesday (KB5044284) and November 2024 Patch Tuesday (KB5046617).

Thus those who installed Windows 11 2024 using something like the official Media Creation Tool are also going to be affected. Microsoft has clarified that the problem does not occur when the installation is done via Windows Update or the Update Catalog website.

It writes:

When using media to install Windows 11, version 24H2, the device might remain in a state where it cannot accept further Windows security updates. This occurs only when the media is created to include the October 2024, or November 2024, security updates as part of the installation (these updates were released between October 8, 2024 and November 12, 2024). Please note, this only occurs when utilizing media - such as CD and USB flash drives - to install Windows 11, version 24H2. This issue does not occur for devices where the October 2024 security update or the November 2024 security updates are installed via Windows Update or the Microsoft Update Catalog website.

A workaround has been offered which involves avoiding the October and November Patches if a user wishes to proceed with a USB or CD installation. Microsoft says that the latest December Patch Tuesday update is not affected by this problem.

Workaround: To prevent issues, do not install Windows 11, version 24H2 which installs the October 2024 or November 2024 security updates. Instead, ensure that media used to install Windows 11, version 24H2, includes the December 2024 monthly security update (released December 10, 2024), or later.

The company is currently investigating the issue and says it will provide more details later. You can check the issue here on Microsoft's official Windows Health dashboard website.