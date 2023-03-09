Microsoft working to add dedicated, much-improved USB4 Settings page in Windows 11 22H2

Microsoft released its first Canary build 25314 last night, alongside Dev build 23403, which also adds recommended content to the File Explorer. For those unaware, the Canary channel is essentially what the Dev channel was, and as usually is the case with these Insider builds, the new Canary build also has hidden features that Microsoft engineers are working on, alongside the ones announced.

Twitter user and Windows detective Albacore has found a dedicated Settings page for USB4 devices inside the new build. The screenshot of the Settings app shows a new "USB4 Hubs and Devices" page inside the USB section. The screenshot below shows the USB4 devices that are connected, which, in this instance, is none as Albacore did not have any USB4 devices.

On the previous Dev channel build, the USB page is pretty much like how it is on Windows 10 as well, ie, it shows notifications when USB devices have issues connecting to the system.

The new USB4 page is hidden which means it is disabled by default. However, it can be enabled using velocity ID "39305332" (not recommended since these are work-in-progress features and are often quite unstable). You can check out the other hidden features inside Windows 11 via this link.

Source: PhantomOcean3 (Twitter) via Albacore (Twitter)