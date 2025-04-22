Microsoft fixes that Windows Update error it told you to ignore

Last week, Microsoft acknowledged a Windows 10 update bug in which the operating system would show an "0x80070643 – ERROR_INSTALL_FAILURE" message when attempting to install a WinRE update with another update in a pending reboot state. At the time, Microsoft told affected users that they could solve the problem by simply ignoring it. Now, the company has a proper resolution for the issue.

Microsoft has updated its official documentation with a new message about the 0x80070643 error. It says that as of April 21, 2025, the bug no longer appears. Those installing KB5057589 after 2 PM PT will not observe the error. As for those who already have the update installed, it will not be offered again. In other words, there is nothing to do on your side if you use Windows 10. However, you can check the status of the update with the DISM /Online /Get-Packages command.

Here is the updated message that Microsoft posted on the Windows Health Dashboard website:

If you install KB5057589 after 2 PM PT on April 21, 2025, you will not observe the incorrect error message about the install failure. If you have already installed this update, you will not see this update offered again and can check the status of this update with the Dism /Online /Get-Packages command.

Note that the problem only affected Windows 10 version 22H2, version 21H2, and Windows Server 2022. It was not observed on systems running any client or server Windows 11 version.

As a reminder, mainstream support for Windows 10 is ending on October 14, 2025, and Microsoft is urging everyone with eligible devices to upgrade to Windows 11 and use its improved features and enhanced security. As for those with unsupported devices, Microsoft suggests recycling and buying a new PC.