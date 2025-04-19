Microsoft explains TPM benefits and why it makes Windows 11 better than 10

It is not surprising to anyone that Microsoft wants Windows 10 users to upgrade to Windows 11. It even suggests that those who are unable to upgrade due to ineligible hardware dump their PC and get a new one with Windows 11, although that is hardly something the environment will appreciate, especially if you use an SSD over an HDD.

As Windows 10's end-of-support date approaches, most people will be looking to make the jump, and Microsoft is also looking forward to that. The TPM 2.0 is one of the system requirements for Windows 11, and Microsoft has explained why that is and how it helps make Windows 11 a better OS than Windows 10.

The company has highlighted the advantages under the following headers in a recent blog post that it published. They have been put forth in simple words so that most users can understand them:

Protects your data: TPM can encrypt your data, making it difficult for hackers to access sensitive information. This is especially critical for things like personal details, financial data, and confidential files.

Ensures trusted software: TPM verifies the integrity of your system’s software and firmware. This feature, called secure boot, helps stop malicious software from launching during startup.

Guards against physical tampering: If someone tries to physically tamper with your device’s hardware, TPM can detect changes and prevent your system from booting, keeping your device secure from physical attacks.

Supports advanced security features: Many of Windows 11’s most powerful security features rely on TPM. These tools help keep your data safe, even if your device is lost or stolen.

Ironically, despite boasting about the security side of Windows 11, Microsoft recently deprecated a VBS feature on Windows 11 versions 23H2, 22H2, and 21H2.

Following that, Microsoft also mentions the other benefits of Windows 11 aside from the security aspect. It writes:

Stronger security: With TPM, Windows 11 ensures the integrity of your software and that your data stays encrypted. This is vital in today’s world, where cyber threats are more sophisticated than ever.

Better user experience: Along with security, Windows 11 brings a host of new features designed to improve performance and usability. The updated interface, better compatibility, and overall smoother experience make it a worthwhile upgrade.

Ready for the future: Upgrading to Windows 11 ensures that your system is ready for future updates and security features.

Microsoft lists "improved performance" as one of the points, although this is certainly debatable. You can find the blog post here on Microsoft's website.