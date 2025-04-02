Microsoft: How to update to Windows 11 on unsupported Windows 10 PC? Dump it and buy new

Earlier today, we published a story about how Microsoft is trying to convince users to ditch Office and embrace Microsoft 365. The company says it can "prove with numbers" that the latter is the better choice for its customers.

Meanwhile, on the OS side of things, Microsoft is busy persuading folks on Windows 10 to upgrade to 11. From time to time, it keeps talking about features and things you won't have if you don't move to Windows 10. In the most recent such example, Microsoft highlighted how upgrading to Windows 11 via a clean install would improve PC security.

Ironically, Microsoft keeps making it harder to upgrade with pesky things like removing the OOBE/BYPASSNRO workaround for online Windows 11 installs, although thankfully, it still offers an official bypass for that; and third-party tools like Rufus also work.

However, not every system will be able to upgrade to 11, and Microsoft is aware of that. It does allow installing Windows 11 on unsupported hardware, but the company does not officially recommend it. The company, in fact, actively discourages it, which is also clear from its actions. Instead, Microsoft insists users get a new PC for Windows 11.

Towards the end of last month, Microsoft published a new blog post on its website on how to deal with this issue. It is a checklist of things users must keep in mind when dealing with a Windows 10 device that can't update to 11, as it may not be eligible for the upgrade. This is relevant since the end of support date for Windows 10 is nearing.

In the article, Microsoft has once again reiterated that upgrading to a new Windows 11 PC is the best way forward, but before doing so, it is important to "responsibly" recycle the old PC, says Microsoft.

It writes:

Recycle your PC responsibly When it’s time to say goodbye to your old device, make sure to recycle it responsibly. Lower the environmental impact at the end of your device’s lifecycle by mailing in your old PC to be responsibly recycled or trade it in for money you can use toward a faster, more secure, new Windows 11 PC. Begin a new era with Windows 11 Why wait to enjoy the benefits of Windows 11? Upgrade now and experience: Enhanced security: Windows 11 offers advanced security features to protect against modern threats.

New tools: Enjoy new features designed to improve productivity and user experience.

Performance improvements: Experience faster performance and improved efficiency with Windows 11.

Compatibility: Ensure compatibility with the latest software and hardware.

Support: Receive ongoing support and updates from Microsoft. Next steps: from Windows 10 to Windows 11 By following this checklist, you can ensure your data is safe, your device is ready for recycling, and you’re prepared for the future.

You can find the blog post here on Microsoft's official website.

Neowin's Paul Hill has already written a detailed guide on how to deal with this issue. ESET, meanwhile, recommends switching over to Linux.