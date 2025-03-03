Microsoft introduces Dragon Copilot, a unified voice AI assistant for clinicians

Today, Microsoft announced Dragon Copilot, a new AI assistant that brings together the capabilities of Dragon Medical One (DMO) and DAX Copilot (DAX). Dragon Copilot will be available in the U.S. and Canada in May. It will be coming soon to the U.K., Germany, France, and the Netherlands after that.

Dragon Medical One is a clinical documentation companion that can capture complete, high-quality documentation with advanced accent detection and no voice profile training required. DAX Copilot is a generative AI-based medical note-creation tool.

Dragon Copilot now combines the capabilities of both services, enabling clinicians and other care providers with multilingual ambient note creation, automated tasks, multilingual support, personalized style and formatting, natural language dictation capabilities, speech memos, editing, customized texts, templates, AI prompts, and more.

Dragon Copilot will also allow clinicians to do general-purpose medical information searches and access trusted sources. They can also automate simple tasks like note and clinical evidence summaries, referral letters, and after-visit summaries without much effort. It even integrates with electronic health records, including Epic, for seamless patient information access.

Joe Petro, corporate vice president of Microsoft Health and Life Sciences Solutions and Platforms, said the following regarding the Dragon Copilot launch:

At Microsoft, we have long believed that AI has the incredible potential to free clinicians from much of the administrative burden in healthcare and enable them to refocus on taking care of patients. With the launch of our new Dragon Copilot, we are introducing the first unified voice AI experience to the market, drawing on our trusted, decades-long expertise that has consistently enhanced provider wellness and improved clinical and financial outcomes for provider organizations and the patients they serve.

Dragon Copilot will be available across platforms. There will be a full-featured web app and native mobile and desktop apps, and it will also be natively embedded in supported EHRs.