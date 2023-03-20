Microsoft's new DAX Express will include GPT-4 AI to help healthcare workers

Last week, Microsoft announced a new AI feature, Microsoft 365 Copilot, that is supposed to help people create better productivity documents in Office apps. Today, Microsoft announced yet another AI-driven product. This one is being developed by Nuance, the company that Microsoft bought in 2022 for $19.7 billion.

It's called Dragon Ambient eXperience (DAX) Express, and it uses OpenAI's GPT-4 AI technology to help healthcare workers automate tedious documentation jobs. Nuance states:

Using a unique combination of conversational, ambient, and generative AI, DAX Express automatically and securely creates draft clinical notes in seconds for immediate clinical review and completion after each patient visit in the exam room or via telehealth patient conversations.

Microsoft says that healthcare workers will be able to see more patients, avoid burnout, and provide better care with the services offered by DAX Express and the other AI solutions that Nuance offers with its Dragon Medical services.

DAX Express will be demoed at the HIMSS Global Health Conference that will be held on April 17-21. It will be available in a private preview sometime this summer. Healthcare professionals can sign up now for the DAX Express interest list.

