Tim Cook confirms new Apple product launches this week

Yesterday, a new report emerged about the imminent launch of new Apple products this week. Apple kicked off its 2025 device lineup with the launch of the iPhone 16e, which is now available, and now, it is MacBook and iPad turn. Tim Cook has just published a teaser video on his X, confirming that new Apple devices are coming very soon.

The "there is something in the Air" teaser leaves little room for speculation. Mark Gurman from Bloomberg reports that the M4-based MacBook Air will be the first to debut, with the iPad Air and a new entry-level iPad following a bit later.

In addition to a CPU bump, the updated MacBook Air is expected to bring faster memory with more configurations (up to 32GB in contrast to the current 24GB maximum variant), an updated webcam with Center Stage support, and other minor changes. Overall, the computer will retain its current design, size, and form factor, so look out for both 13-inch and 15-inch variants getting an upgrade.

The current stock of M3-based MacBook Air laptops is dwindling, which is another sign of the inevitable refresh.

Interestingly, this is not the first time Apple has used the "There is something in the Air teaser." In 2008, when the original MacBook Air was unveiled, Apple posted big banners with the same slogan.

(Before the original MacBook Air announcement in 2008) https://t.co/ZxN36MTtzm pic.twitter.com/mKXreR7kG4 — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 3, 2025

While the new M4 MacBook Air is unlikely to be as disruptive as the original MacBook Air (despite all of its shortcomings and lackluster performance), it is a nice throwback to where the lineup started.