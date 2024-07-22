Microsoft is closing down another Azure-based feature in the near future

Microsoft is going to end another feature for users of its Azure service in the near future. Specifically, the company revealed today it will deprecate the Virtual Network Injection feature for Azure Data Explorer customers.

The Virtual Network Injection feature allowed those users to inject an Azure Data Explorer cluster into a virtual network. Customers could then control the network traffic to and from that cluster.

However, in today's blog post, Microsoft stated it has discovered a number of issues with this feature. They included the requirement of using a dedicated subnet for each cluster in that virtual network, which could lead to more management overhead. Plus, those same customers had to keep track of a lot of maintenance for that cluster, including "updating firewall lists of FQDNs or using public IP addresses in a restricted and secured environment."

As a result of these and other issues, Microsoft has announced that starting immediately, no new Azure Data Explorer customers will be able to utilize the Virtual Network Injection feature. Current customers who have this feature will see it shut down starting on February 1, 2025.

Microsoft is recommending that the current customers who have that virtual network cluster feature switch over to a private endpoint-based system. The blog post states:

A private endpoint is a network interface that connects you privately and securely to a service powered by Azure Private Link. Private endpoint uses a private IP address from your virtual network, effectively bringing the service into your virtual network.

Microsoft has set up a support page that includes a migration process for the current Virtual Network Injection users.

Last week, Microsoft quietly announced it would be retiring its Azure Lab Services functions in favor of the use of other virtual network services by the company. No new users can sign up for the service, but current users will have until June 28, 2027 before all support and access closes down.