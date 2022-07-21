Microsoft issues reminder about Windows Server 20H2 reaching end of life on August 9

Earlier this year, Microsoft stopped supporting consumer versions of Windows 10 20H2 (Home and Pro editions), and now it is time to say goodbye to Windows Server 20H2. The company has updated its official Windows Message Center with a new notification about the incoming end of support of Windows Server 20H2.

Microsoft plans to stop shipping security updates for all editions of Windows Server, version 20H2, on August 9, 2022. The upcoming August Patch Tuesday updates will be the last release for the operating system.

Besides ending support for Windows Server 20H2, Microsoft is about to retire the Windows Server Semi-Annual Channel (SAC). The Semi-Annual Channel provides faster access to new features and capabilities; therefore, its support period is only 18 months. Microsoft does not plan to provide new SAC releases once Windows Server 20H2 reaches its end of life, and the primary channel for Windows Server is now the Long-Term Servicing Channel or LTSC.

Microsoft recommends those using the Windows Server Semi-Annual Channel to move to Azure Stack HCI or use the Long-Term Servicing Channel of the operating system. The latter gets five years of mainstream support and five years of extended support, meaning the latest Windows Server 2022 release will remain "alive" until October 14, 2031.

As for the consumer Windows versions, Microsoft currently provides active support to three releases: Windows 10 21H1, Windows 10 21H2, and Windows 11 21H2. Version 21H1 will reach its end of life later this year, on December 13, 2022.