Microsoft kills Windows Remote Desktop app in favor of the new Windows App

Microsoft has some important news for customers using the Remote Desktop app for Windows from the Microsoft Store. On May 27, 2025, Microsoft will pull the plug on the app and remove it from the store.

All users are now urged to move from the Remote Desktop app to the Windows App if they want to continue using Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. After May 27, 2025, access to those features will be cut, leaving users no option other than to switch.

Microsoft says there are several benefits to using the Windows App over the old Remote Desktop app. They include the following:

Unified access to multiple Windows services, including Cloud PCs and virtual desktops from a single, streamlined interface.

Customizable home screens, multimonitor support, and dynamic display resolutions.

Enhanced remote work experiences with features such as device redirection, Microsoft Teams optimizations, and easy account switching.

Of course, the Remote Desktop app is not just for accessing Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, and Microsoft Dev Box. As the name suggests, it is also a tool that lets you connect to remote PCs. If you use the program primarily for this purpose, Microsoft recommends switching to Windows' built-in Remote Desktop Connection. Those who do not know how to use RDC can check out Microsoft's official guide.

Microsoft also reminded users that Windows App has its own limitations and a list of known bugs on all supported platforms, such as the inability to use it in certain environments with proxy authentication. You can find the complete list here.

Microsoft's transition from the Remote Desktop app started several months ago when the company announced the same change but on macOS. It will be interesting to see Windows users reacting to the change.