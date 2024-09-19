Microsoft's new Windows App for remote desktop access is now generally available

Back in August, Microsoft announced it would make its new Windows App for connecting to remote desktops generally available this fall. As it turns out, that GA release is happening today, a few days before the official first day of fall.

In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the app is now officially available for Windows, macOS, iOS, iPadOS, and web browsers. It is also available for Android devices, but that version is still labeled as a public preview.

The new Windows App was designed to give both end users and IT admins a more unified user experience for any platform. It allows users to connect to remote, local, and cloud PC services such as Windows 365, Azure Virtual Desktop, Remote Desktop, Remote Desktop Services, Microsoft Dev Box, and others.

Microsoft also says the new app allows users to customize their home screen and use features like device redirection, Microsoft Teams optimizations, support for multi-monitor setups and dynamic display resolutions. It is also supposed to offer users a quick way to switch accounts in the app.

Microsoft has also made some improvements to the Windows App now that it has reached general availability:

Device and app actions : Simplify device management with a variety of integrated actions unique to supported solutions.

: Simplify device management with a variety of integrated actions unique to supported solutions. Support for Windows 365 Frontline Cloud PCs : Enjoy extended compatibility for specialized use cases.

: Enjoy extended compatibility for specialized use cases. In-app feedback : Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop users can easily provide feedback within the app.

: Windows 365 and Azure Virtual Desktop users can easily provide feedback within the app. Account switcher for Microsoft Entra ID : iOS and macOS users can take advantage of easy account switching when using a Microsoft Entra account.

: iOS and macOS users can take advantage of easy account switching when using a Microsoft Entra account. Relayed Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) Shortpath: Experience improved connectivity and performance for remote sessions. For more information, see Relayed RDP Shortpath for public networks now available.

There have been some negative reactions to the new app's name before today's GA launch. Some people believe it will be harder to search for the new app with the Windows App name, and others feel it will be more difficult to offer tech support for some customers who may not be as experienced with PCs as others.