Microsoft lifts another block preventing Windows 11 24H2 installations on certain PCs

Recently, Microsoft published a new message in its official documentation to let users know that if they have a certain version of AutoCAD, Windows 11 version 24H2 will not be offered to them due to compatibility issues. As often happens with known bugs involving third-party software, the problem was resolved with a new release of the affected AutoCAD version.

Microsoft has updated Windows 11 24H2's documentation, confirming that the latest AutoCAD 2022 update resolved the problem with launches on the latest Windows 11 update:

Resolution: This issue is resolved by Autodesk in the software update S182.0.0 AutoCAD 2022.1.4 or higher updates. You can check your AutoCAD software version at the AutoCAD About Box. Once you install this latest update for AutoCAD 2022, the safeguard hold 56211213 will not be applicable to your device, and you will be able to install Windows 11, version 24H2.

As usual, lifting an upgrade block takes some time. Microsoft says Windows Update might take up to 48 hours to detect that the problem was resolved, but you can speed things up a bit by restarting your system.

It is worth noting that users with other AutoCAD versions, such as 2023, 2024, and 2025, can still update to Windows 11 version 24H2 without any issues. Microsoft said that only the 2022 release was affected, and only on Windows 11 version 24H2.

In other Windows 11 24H2 news, users recently discovered very odd behavior on certain PCs, with the operating system quietly throttling down and aggressively lowering CPU clocks. You can learn more about that in our dedicated article. Other standing issues that Microsoft is still resolving include bugs with integrated cameras, compatibility problems with anti-cheat software in certain games, and more. You can find the complete list here.