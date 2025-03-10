Alleged marketing materials of the Google Pixel 9a surface online ahead of official debut

Recently, a hands-on video of the Pixel 9a surfaced online, showcasing the device from all angles. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a during the I/O event on March 19. The device is speculated to be offered in four colors, and has a camera bump that is flushed to the back panel.

Now, alleged marketing materials of the Google Pixel 9a have surfaced online, courtesy of evleaks on X (via 91Mobiles). The leaked marketing materials not only reveal the design and the different color options of the Pixel 9a but also give us a glimpse at some of the features the phone could be bundled with.

The Pixel 9a can be seen in its four colors: Obsidian, Porcelain, Peony, and Iris. The leaked images also showcase the devices' camera module, which is unlike other Pixel phones. One of the images highlights the device's water resistance feature, though the exact rating is unknown. The Pixel 9a is also shown to feature Google Gemini, Theft Protection, etc.

Gallery: Pixel 9a marketing materials

Previous rumors have reported that the Pixel 9a could feature a 48MP and 13MP dual-camera setup. It is expected to be powered by the Tensor G4 chipset and could be offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage combinations. The display on the device is tipped to be a 6.3-inch Actua AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate plus 2,700 nits, and 1080x2424 (FHD+) pixel resolution.

This year, Google is expected to bump the price of the Pixel 9a compared to the Pixel 8a. There are rumors that the Pixel 9a could cost $599 for the 256GB variant, a £40/€40/$40 price hike, compared to the 256GB model of the Pixel 8a, which launched for $549. The price of the 128GB model is expected to remain the same.