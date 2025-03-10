Gemini can now help Gmail users add events to their calendars

In a new blog post, Google has announced a new update for Gemini that allows you to add events directly from your emails. Here's how it works: When Gemini detects calendar-related content in your email, you'll see an "Add to Calendar" button appear right below the email subject.

Clicking this will reveal a sidebar confirming that the event has been added to your Google Calendar (added events do not include guests). If Gemini gets the event wrong, or you want to change the event details for a different reason, you can use the pencil icon to edit the event.

Google says this will be available for Google Workspace subscribers under the following plans:

Business Starter, Standard, and Plus

Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus

Customers with the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-on

Google One AI Premium

If you previously purchased the Gemini Business or Enterprise add-ons, you will also receive this feature.

Rollout starts today, March 10, but when you get it depends on your account’s release track. Rapid Release users will see it as soon as it's ready, while Scheduled Release users will get it on a set schedule, usually a week later. The rollout is expected to take some time, with full availability by mid-April 2025.

There are also other things to note. This feature is only available in English and on the web (for now). "Add to Calendar" is not available for emails with already extracted events (like flights).

Gemini is Google's answer to the popular ChatGPT LLM chatbot. In the last few months, Google has been deepening the integration between Gemini and its Workspace products like Gmail and Docs.

For example, in August last year, the company added a Gemini-powered Q&A feature called Gmail Q&A that allowed users to ask questions about their emails and get responses back. Gemini in Gmail can also summarize emails, suggest responses, and generate images in Slides, among other features. If you're interested, here's our article on the notable Gemini features Google released last year.