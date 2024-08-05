Microsoft makes security a Core Priority and part of employee performance reviews

In a leaked internal memo obtained by The Verge, Kathleen Hogan, Microsoft's chief people officer, revealed that security efforts are now part of performance overviews for every Microsoft employee. It follows Satya Nadella's recent promise to make security the company's top priority after several security incidents and missteps that included Chinese and Russian hackers getting access to email accounts of US government officials and Microsoft senior leadership.

Making Microsoft products more secure is now a new contributor to employees' rewards, bonuses, and salary increases. It joined other core priorities, such as diversity and inclusion, in addition to other aspects discussed with managers. With the latest change, everyone at Microsoft should prioritize security above everything else when faced with such a choice.

Here is the memo:

At Microsoft, we deliver mission-critical infrastructure that the world depends on to achieve more. With that trust in us comes a great responsibility: to protect our customers, our company, and our world from cyber threats. As Microsoft employees, we all have a role in that responsibility.

As Satya referenced in his May 3 email and again during his FY25 kick off on July 9, security is our number-one priority, and everyone at Microsoft will have security as a Core Priority. When faced with a tradeoff, the answer is clear and simple: security above all else. Our commitment to security is enduring. New and novel attacks will require us to continue to learn, innovate, and defend. Yet working together, we will make nonlinear improvements, stay alert, and meet the expectations of our customers. They are counting on us, and our future depends on their trust.

Our new Security Core Priority reinforces our commitment to security and holds us accountable for building secure products and services. It is now available in the Connect tool for most employees, and we are partnering with geo HR teams to expand access to all employees globally. The Security Core Priority is not a check-the-box compliance exercise; it is a way for every employee and manager to commit to—and be accountable for—prioritizing security, and a way for us to codify your contributions and to recognize you for your impact. We all must act with a security-first mindset, speak up, and proactively look for opportunities to ensure security in everything we do.

The core priority will have two parts:

Core and common elements that apply to all employees

An optional section for employees to further specify how they will activate the Security Core Priority based on their role, team, org, etc.

All employees will set their Security Core Priority as part their first FY25 Connect, with the intent that during regular Connect conversations, you and your manager will discuss your Security Core Priority progress and impact. This process will follow the same approach as our other company-wide core priorities for Diversity & Inclusion and Managers. You can learn more about the Security Core Priority here, including FAQs and Security Core Priority activation examples for three main types of roles: technical, customer and partner-facing, and all other roles.

As we kick off our 50th year as a company, I know we all feel honored and humbled that we are still here—as a relevant and consequential company—pursuing our mission together. When we empower every person and organization on the planet to achieve more, we take on society’s biggest challenges and empower the world. What a big, bold, and meaningful mission we have, and yet none of us can take this for granted. We are here because our customers trust us, and we must continue to earn their trust every day.

Thank you for your commitment to our Security Core Priority that will help protect Microsoft, our customers, and our partners.

Kathleen