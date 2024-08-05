Surface Pro 11 5G now available for business customers starting at $1,399.99

Back in May, Microsoft announced two new Copilot+ PCs, the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7. Both devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors to offer solid performance without compromising battery life. These devices started shipping to consumers in June. For business customers, Microsoft mentioned that the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 would be made available in September, with pricing starting at $1,099.
Today, Microsoft has started taking pre-orders for the all-new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. Both devices will generally be available for customers starting September 10th. For the first time, Surface Pro 11 can be configured with a 5G cellular option, and it starts at $1399.
Surface Pro 11 5G will support the following specs and bands:
- 5G-NR SA/NSA, Release 15, DL 256 QAM up to 2.9 Gbps, 4x4 MIMO, UL 256 QAM
- 4G Gigabit LTE – Advanced Pro, Release 15, DL Cat 19 up to 1.6 Gbps, 256QAM, 4x4 MIMO, 5x DL CA, UL Cat 18, 256 QAM, Contiguous 2x ULCA
- 5G-NR Bands
- n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n26, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79
- LTE Bands
- 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71
- WCDMA Bands
- 1, 2, 4, 5, 8
To target business customers, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are serviceable by design with more replaceable components than ever. They are made easier to repair with clear icons that identify the screws and driver types needed, along with a built-in QR code that provides service instructions.
Replaceable components in Surface Pro 11 include:
- Display module
- Removable solid-state drive
- Battery
- Motherboard (including main processor and main memory)
- Surface Connect
- Thermal module
- Microphone module
- Solid-state drive door
- Speakers
- Enclosure (bucket)
- Front Camera
- Rear camera
- Power and volume buttons
- Kickstand
- Device entry kit
- SIM card connector
Replaceable components in Surface Laptop 7 include:
- Display assembly (including camera)
- Keyboard assembly (including touchpad)
- Removable solid-state drive
- Battery
- Motherboard module (including main processor and main memory)
- Surface Connect
- Audio jack
- MicroSD reader (15 inch)
- Speakers
- Enclosure (bucket)
- Thermal module
- Feet
You can pre-order the new Surface devices for businesses using the below links:
Via: WindowsCentral
