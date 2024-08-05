When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Surface Pro 11 5G now available for business customers starting at $1,399.99

Neowin · with 0 comments

The new Surface Pro 11th edition with a detachable keyboard

Back in May, Microsoft announced two new Copilot+ PCs, the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7. Both devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors to offer solid performance without compromising battery life. These devices started shipping to consumers in June. For business customers, Microsoft mentioned that the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 would be made available in September, with pricing starting at $1,099.

Today, Microsoft has started taking pre-orders for the all-new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. Both devices will generally be available for customers starting September 10th. For the first time, Surface Pro 11 can be configured with a 5G cellular option, and it starts at $1399.

Surface Pro 11 5G will support the following specs and bands:

  • 5G-NR SA/NSA, Release 15, DL 256 QAM up to 2.9 Gbps, 4x4 MIMO, UL 256 QAM 
  • 4G Gigabit LTE – Advanced Pro, Release 15, DL Cat 19 up to 1.6 Gbps, 256QAM, 4x4 MIMO, 5x DL CA, UL Cat 18, 256 QAM, Contiguous 2x ULCA 
  • 5G-NR Bands  
  • n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n26, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79   
  • LTE Bands 
  • 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71  
  • WCDMA Bands 
  • 1, 2, 4, 5, 8

To target business customers, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are serviceable by design with more replaceable components than ever. They are made easier to repair with clear icons that identify the screws and driver types needed, along with a built-in QR code that provides service instructions.

Replaceable components in Surface Pro 11 include:

  • Display module
  • Removable solid-state drive
  • Battery
  • Motherboard (including main processor and main memory)
  • Surface Connect
  • Thermal module
  • Microphone module
  • Solid-state drive door
  • Speakers
  • Enclosure (bucket)
  • Front Camera
  • Rear camera
  • Power and volume buttons
  • Kickstand
  • Device entry kit
  • SIM card connector

Replaceable components in Surface Laptop 7 include:

  • Display assembly (including camera)
  • Keyboard assembly (including touchpad)
  • Removable solid-state drive
  • Battery
  • Motherboard module (including main processor and main memory)
  • Surface Connect
  • Audio jack
  • MicroSD reader (15 inch)
  • Speakers
  • Enclosure (bucket)
  • Thermal module
  • Feet

You can pre-order the new Surface devices for businesses using the below links:

Via: WindowsCentral

Report a problem with article
star wars outlaws
Next Article

The Star Wars Outlaws post-launch roadmap includes two story-themed DLCs and more

Microsoft office
Previous Article

Microsoft makes security a Core Priority and part of employee performance reviews

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

0 Comments - Add comment