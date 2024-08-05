Surface Pro 11 5G now available for business customers starting at $1,399.99

Back in May, Microsoft announced two new Copilot+ PCs, the Surface Pro 11 and the Surface Laptop 7. Both devices are powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processors to offer solid performance without compromising battery life. These devices started shipping to consumers in June. For business customers, Microsoft mentioned that the Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11 would be made available in September, with pricing starting at $1,099.

Today, Microsoft has started taking pre-orders for the all-new Surface Laptop 7 and Surface Pro 11. Both devices will generally be available for customers starting September 10th. For the first time, Surface Pro 11 can be configured with a 5G cellular option, and it starts at $1399.

Surface Pro 11 5G will support the following specs and bands:

5G-NR SA/NSA, Release 15, DL 256 QAM up to 2.9 Gbps, 4x4 MIMO, UL 256 QAM

4G Gigabit LTE – Advanced Pro, Release 15, DL Cat 19 up to 1.6 Gbps, 256QAM, 4x4 MIMO, 5x DL CA, UL Cat 18, 256 QAM, Contiguous 2x ULCA

5G-NR Bands

n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n26, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n71, n77, n78, n79

LTE Bands

1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 48, 66, 71

WCDMA Bands

1, 2, 4, 5, 8

To target business customers, the Surface Pro 11 and Surface Laptop 7 are serviceable by design with more replaceable components than ever. They are made easier to repair with clear icons that identify the screws and driver types needed, along with a built-in QR code that provides service instructions.

Replaceable components in Surface Pro 11 include:

Display module

Removable solid-state drive

Battery

Motherboard (including main processor and main memory)

Surface Connect

Thermal module

Microphone module

Solid-state drive door

Speakers

Enclosure (bucket)

Front Camera

Rear camera

Power and volume buttons

Kickstand

Device entry kit

SIM card connector

Replaceable components in Surface Laptop 7 include:

Display assembly (including camera)

Keyboard assembly (including touchpad)

Removable solid-state drive

Battery

Motherboard module (including main processor and main memory)

Surface Connect

Audio jack

MicroSD reader (15 inch)

Speakers

Enclosure (bucket)

Thermal module

Feet

You can pre-order the new Surface devices for businesses using the below links:

