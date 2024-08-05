Apple MacBook Air with M3 chip now available for just $849

The Apple MacBook Air 2024 with the Apple M3 chip has hit an all-time low price of $849 on Amazon. This entry-level MacBook Air model generally retails for $1,099, so this deal saves you $250.

The Apple MacBook Air 2024 is powered by an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU Apple M3 chip, delivering great performance without sacrificing battery life. In fact, Apple claims that this MacBook Air will have an all-day battery life of up to 18 hours. Despite its great performance and battery life, the laptop is less than half an inch thin.

The MacBook Air features a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display with up to 500 nits of brightness and support for 1 billion colors.

With a 1080p FaceTime HD camera and a three-mic array, you can enjoy great audio and video calls. It also features an immersive sound system with support for Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos for a more immersive audio experience.

The quiet, backlit Magic Keyboard comes with a full-height function row with Touch ID for secure payment and login.

The MacBook Air features two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a MagSafe charging port. You can connect this laptop with up to two external displays with the laptop lid closed.

Coming this fall, the upcoming macOS update will bring you Apple Intelligence features, which will help you write, express yourself using images, and more. This MacBook Air is compatible with Apple Intelligence features.

You can buy the Apple MacBook Air 2024 with M3 chip for $849 here at Amazon US. If you prefer more storage, you can get the one with 512GB storage for $1049 (was $1299) here. If you prefer more memory, you can get the 16GB version for $1249 here.

