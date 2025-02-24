Microsoft now lets you use Office apps on Windows for free but with ads and some limits

Microsoft recently increased the price of the Microsoft 365 subscription, justifying the change by adding more AI experiences to the service. Of course, that upset quite a few users, so Microsoft is now making a move in the opposite direction by letting Windows customers use Office apps for free.

Users noticed that it is now possible to use Office apps on Windows without a license. Upon the first launch, the prompt asking you to sign in with your Microsoft Account shows a "Skip for now" button. Clicking it gets you to another window where you can press "Continue for free"—no Microsoft 365 or a perpetual license required.

What does this get you? Quite a lot. Most of the features work, and you can view and edit documents without major limitations. However, Microsoft will only let you save files to OneDrive (as explicitly stated on the final prompt before you can start using the app), so no luck for you if you want to store files locally or edit local files (you have to upload them to OneDrive first). Also, you will be greeted with ads in a sidebar with a button to remove ads by subscribing to Microsoft 365.

As for the missing features, here is a list of things you cannot do in free Office apps, courtesy of Beebom, who spotted the new plan:

Word Excel PowerPoint Dictate, Add-ins

Line spacing, Shading, Borders

Cover Page, Tables, Shapes, Icons, SmartArt, Chart, Online Videos

Bookmark, Cross-reference, Header, Footer

Text Box, Quick Parts, WordArt, Signature Line

Date & Time, Object, Equation, and Symbol

Columns, Line Numbers, Hyphenation, Wrap Text

Position, Align, Bring Forward/Backward

All Draw and Design tools

All References and Mailing tools Add-ins, Analyze Data, Fill

Conditional Formatting

Pivot Table, Recommended PivotTables

Icons, SmartArt, Screenshot

Recommended Charts

PivotChart, Line, Column, Win/Loss

Slicer, Timeline

Header and Footer, WordArt, Signature Line

Object, Equation, Symbol

Themes, Colors, Fonts, and Effects

Breaks, Background, Print Titles

Defined Names, Formula Auditing, Watch Window

Macros, Custom Views, Workbook Statistics

All Data tools Dictate, Add-ins, Designer, and SmartArt

Screenshot, Photo Album, Cameo

Icons, SmartArt, Chart, Power BI, Action

Header and Footer

Date and Time, Slide Number, Object

Equation, Symbol, and Screen Recording

Format Background

Custom Slide Show, Set Up Slide Show, Record

Rehearse Timings, Play Narrations, Use Timings

Show media controls

Macros, Slide Master, Notes Master

All Draw, Animations, and Record tools

For now, it appears that Microsoft is testing a new plan with a limited set of users and regions. We could not get it on our machines—the introductory banner would show "Close Word" instead of "Skip for now." This might explain the lack of any announcement from Microsoft so far.

