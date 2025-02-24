Alleged Google Pixel 9a hands-on video reveals the device's design

After sharing a hands-on video showcasing the design of the alleged Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, Mexican YouTuber Alexis Garza, in a now-deleted YouTube Shorts video, has revealed the alleged Google Pixel 9a in all its glory, also suggesting the device might feel less premium compared to its predecessors.

Leaks and rumors have already spilled all the beans about the Pixel 9a, and all that is left is for the information to be made official. Google is expected to launch the Pixel 9a, earlier than previous models, during the Google I/O conference on March 19. Recently, all the different Pixel 9a color options were leaked, giving us a good look at the device from all angles.

Now, in the re-uploaded hands-on video, which was grabbed by Threads user Shane Craig, the device rocks a plasticky design. The Pixel 9a can be seen in its Obsidian color option and compared to its predecessors, the phone looks a bit less attractive. Craig also shared a screenshot of the original uploader of the hands-on video, who said that despite the phone looking cheap, the Pixel 9a's plastic feels good—similar to Nokia Lumia devices.

The camera bar is flushed on the back and is tipped to feature a 48MP and 13MP setup. Google might power the Pixel 9a with the Tensor G4 chipset, and the device could rock a 6.3-inch Actua AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate plus 2,700 nits, and a resolution of 1080x2424 (FHD+). A 5,100mAh battery may keep things up and running.

As for the pricing, the Pixel 9a could cost $40 more than the Pixel 8a for the 256GB variant. This means that this year, while the price of the 128GB model might remain the same, you may have to pay $599 for the 256GB model compared to the $559 price of the Pixel 8a's 256GB version. The same £40/€40 price hike for the 256GB model is expected in Europe and the UK as well.