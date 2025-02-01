Microsoft offers workaround for Outlook bug that makes clicking, scrolling mails a challenge

Microsoft has confirmed a new issue affecting Classic Outlook. The problem started after updating to some of the recent builds as users reported issues with clicking and scrolling through emails via a message list. The company has, so far, documented four such scenarios and it appears that the Current Channel Outlook Version 2411, Build 16.0.18227.20082, is when it all started.

The Message List in Outlook shows the sender, the subject, and a preview of the message by displaying a part of the first line of text.

Microsoft has explained the issue and the different scenarios when users may encounter the bug below:

ISSUE In recent builds of Outlook, users have reported issues with the message list jumping to a different place when clicking an email or scrolling through emails. Some examples of what users have reported include: When selecting an unread email, Outlook will automatically scroll down in the Inbox to older emails even though the original message is still selected.

The cursor jumps after deleting or changing an email to Mark as Read/Unread with the Inbox in single-line view.

While viewing the Inbox list, selecting the trash can button on an email row, the list scrolls to a random item further down in the list.

Outlook jumps down to old emails when you select an email at the top of the Inbox. Reports of this issue started with Current Channel Version 2411, Build 16.0.18227.20082 in late December 2024.

The company says it is currently investigating the problem and has also provided a temporary workaround for it:

STATUS: INVESTIGATING The Outlook Team is investigating this issue. We will update this topic as soon as a fix status is available. WORKAROUND To clear the bad state, switch to another folder in the message list and back. This should temporarily alleviate the issue.

You can find the issue in this support article here on Microsoft's official website.