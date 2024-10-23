Microsoft officially launches the new Queues app for Teams to help organize customer calls

Microsoft Teams not only lets businesses conduct remote video and calls from its employees, it can also help customers who call in with questions or problems. Today, the company announced that it has made the new Queues app for Teams generally available. It was created specifically for users to better handle calls from those customers.

In a blog post, Microsoft says the new Queues app for Teams was developed for customer service representatives who might not work in the normal call center. It added:

The intuitive interface and real-time updates of the Queues app, ensure that agents can manage incoming calls, provide assistance, and resolve issues efficiently. Agents and leads can easily opt in and out depending on their availability, and if configured by the administrator, they can view the CRM record for incoming PSTN calls side by side to ensure they have all the context they need to provide a high-quality customer service experience.

The app allows customer service reps to ask for more support from their lead employees, along with a way to switch between call queues. It includes real-time data that lets users see how many calls are on hold, what the average wait time is for those customers, and how many people decided to end their calls before reaching a user.

Of course, Microsoft is also adding support for its Copilot generative AI assistant for the Queues app via Teams Phone. The company says Copilot can capture notes, highlights, and next steps for each call. It can also send that info to another customer rep.

The Queues app is now available for companies that have a Teams Premium subscription, which also offers additional features like intelligent call recap, live translations, captions, and more that can also be helpful for customer service reps who take calls with Teams.