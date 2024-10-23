The Monster Hunter Wilds open beta begins next week for PS5, Xbox, and PC via Steam

Capcom is going to give gamers a brief playable taste of its upcoming fantasy action-RPG Monster Hunter Wilds. Today, it revealed that it will hold an open beta test for the game for the PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC platforms.

in a post on the game's website. Capcom says the open beta will include access to the character creation tool, along with the first cinematic and two monster hunts. One will let players take part in the Chatacabra hunt while also getting some tutorials. The other will have players try to defeat the alpha of the Doshaguma pack. It added:

You can use an SOS Flare during either quest. Use an SOS Flare to play with other players online, or to call for help from NPC Support Hunters—up to three of whom can join your party at once. Multiplayer also features crossplay support letting you connect with players across different platforms.

If you are a PS5 player with a PlayStation Plus subscription, you will get access to the Monster Hunter Wilds beta first, from Monday, October 28 at 8 pm Pacific time (5 pm Eastern) to Wednesday, October 30 at 7:59 pm Pacific (4:59 pm Eastern).

Then, all PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (via Steam) players will be able to download and play the open beta starting Thursday, October 31 at 8 pm Pacific time (5 pm Eastern) to Sunday, November 3 at 6:59 pm Pacific (3:59 pm Eastern).

If you want to get the PC version here are the minimal and recommended hardware requirements:

Minimal Resolution - 1080p

Frame Rate - 30 fps

OS - Windows10 (64-bit Required)

Processor - Intel Core i5-10600, Intel Corei3-12100F, AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory - 16GB

Graphics - Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Super; AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

VRAM- 6GB

Storage - 140GB SSD, DirectStorage supported Recommended Resolution - 1080p (FHD)

Frame Rate - 60 fps (with Frame Generation enabled)

OS - Windows 10 (64-bit Required)

Processor - Intel Core i5-11600K, Intel Core i5-12400, AMD Ryzen 5 3600X, AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Memory -16GB

Graphics - Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 AMD Radeon RX 6700XT

VRAM - 8GB

Storage - 140GB SSD, DirectStorage supported

The game will also support Nvidia DLSS 3.5 and AMD FSR 3.0 frame rate and upscaling technologies. The full version of Monster Hunter Wilds is due for release on February 28, 2025.