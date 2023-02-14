Microsoft owned LinkedIn is the latest tech company hit by layoffs

In the past few months, there have been tons of layoffs at both large and small tech companies, including Google, Meta, Amazon, Microsoft and more. When these reductions were announced, many affected employees dusted off their LinkedIn page to try to find another job. Now, there's word that LinkedIn itself has been hit with its own layoff wave.

The Information confirmed with LinkedIn's owner Microsoft that a number of its employees were given their notices on Monday. Specifically, the layoffs centered in LinkedIn's recruitment division. The story did not have any information on the numbers of workers that were affected, nor the percentage of the company's total workforce.

Launched in 2003, LinkedIn has remained a social network focused on business and job recruitment, even after Microsoft acquired the company for over $26 billion in 2016. LinkedIn's own LinkedIn page said the service currently has over 850 million members worldwide.

Microsoft previously announced in January it planned to lay off around 10,000 of its workers, or around five percent of its total workforce. Some of the job reductions have included deep cuts at the company's Mixed Reality division, the Halo game developer 343 Industries, and more recently around 300 jobs at its GitHub division.