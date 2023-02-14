Elon Musk has suddenly appeared in everyone's Twitter feed and no one knows why

In a bizarre incident, numerous users and publications have reported on Monday that their Twitter 'For You' feed is flooded with Elon Musk's tweets. This comes days after the business mogul and Twitter CEO complained that his tweets weren't getting enough reach and even fired a Twitter employee in the process.

Is anyone else’s “For You” tab just Elon Musk replying to stuff? pic.twitter.com/7dsrl3CEak — Zackerie Fairfax (@ZackerieFairfax) February 14, 2023

In our own testing, we were surprised to also see Musk's tweets and replies in around twenty posts we scrolled. While the glitch is widespread, The Verge notes that while not every Twitter feed is filled with these 'all-Musk' tweets, the posts are appearing even for some accounts that don't follow him.

Musk tweeted over the weekend that he worked with the engineering team and fixed the visibility issue that prevented "up to 95%" of his tweets from "getting delivered at all."

Long day at Twitter HQ with eng team



Two significant problems mostly addressed:



1. Fanout service for Following feed was getting overloaded when I tweeted, resulting in up to 95% of my tweets not getting delivered at all. Following is now pulling from search (aka Earlybird).… https://t.co/oMW54chhRz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 12, 2023

As of now, we haven't heard about any fix or an official word from Twitter on what is causing people's feeds to get 'Musked.' Just recently, the company announced a bunch of updates, including 4,000-character support for Twitter Blue users, a daily limit on tweets, and a $100 monthly fee for API access.