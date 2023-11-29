Microsoft Paint app adds its DALL-E Cocreator AI art feature for all of its users

Back in September, code strings in Microsoft's Paint app were discovered that indicated it might add an AI-generated image feature called Cocreator. Later that month, Microsoft confirmed that the Cocreator feature, using OpenAI's DALL-E 3 model, was being added to the Paint app for members of the Windows Insider Program.

This week, a number of online reports, including "gogetgpt" on X (formerly Twitter) stated that the Cocreator feature was quietly made available for all Microsoft Paint users, without the need to be a member of the Insider program or having to sign up for a waitlist.

DALL-E 3 is now available in Paint for everyone. The integration comes with the latest Windows 11 update. No more waiting lists, just hit the "Cocreator" button, describe your pic, choose a style, and voila! It's all free, and Paint is back in action. — gogetgpt.com (@gogetgpt) November 28, 2023

The previously launched support page for Cocreator describes how the new Paint feature works:

To use Cocreator, open Microsoft Paint and select the Cocreator icon on the toolbar to see the Cocreator side panel. In the text box, enter a description of the image you want to create. For example, you can type "a blue cat with a red hat" or "a landscape with mountains and a lake". Be as descriptive as possible to generate results matching your expectations. After you enter the text, choose a style in which you want to create your image and then select the Create button. Cocreator will generate three different variants of the image you requested, you can click on any of the variants to apply that image to Paint canvas and start creating.

You must have a Microsoft account to use the Cocreator feature in Paint. Also, you will be given 50 credits once you enable the feature, with each credit used to make an image in Cocreator. At the moment, it only supports the English language and is available, for now, in the US, France, the UK, Australia, Canada, Italy and Germany.