Microsoft Paint may add an AI art generator in the future similar to Bing Image Creator

Microsoft just updated its Paint app for Windows 10 and 11 for some members of the Windows Insider Program. However, it looks like we might get some additional features for the app in the near future.

Windows coding enthusiast "PhantomOcean3" posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account that he found some code strings that seem to indicate there's an AI image generation feature coming for Paint called Cocreator:

The latest Paint app update in Dev/Canary (11.2308.18.0) includes strings for a new image generation feature:



Cocreator

Describe what you'd like to create

Try "a cat walking in a wood" or "A house made out of leaves"

Choose a style — PhantomOcean3 💙💛 (@PhantomOfEarth) September 18, 2023

In a follow up post, he stated the feature is based on OpenAI's DALL-E AI image generator. That's the same one that Microsoft already uses for its Bing Image Creator service in Bing Chat.

It's possible we could learn a lot more about Microsoft's plans to add AI features in Paint and other Windows 11 apps in just a few days as part of the company's press event in New York City on September 21.

The Paint app for Windows 10 and 11 has received quite a few updates in the Insider channel over the past few months. That includes adding the long-awaited dark mode to the app this past summer.

Some of the other new additions include center canvas support in mid-August, followed by a background removal feature in early September.

Today's Insider update for Dev and Canary channel members put in a way to add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas. There's also new support for transparency "including the ability to open and save transparent PNGs" according to Microsoft.

All of these new features coming in the space of a short time span seems to indicate that Microsoft is trying to improve its core apps for Windows on a more frequent basis.