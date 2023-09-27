Microsoft Paint app update for Windows Insiders adds the AI-based Cocreator feature

As rumored earlier this month, Microsoft is adding yet another new feature to the Paint app for Windows 10 and 11 for members of the Insider program. The new feature is called Cocreator and adds AI generated image features to Paint.

Here's the announcement from the Windows Insider blog:

Today we are beginning to roll out an update for the Paint app to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels (version 11.2309.20.0 or higher). With this update, we are excited to introduce Paint Cocreator, a new AI-powered experience powered by DALL-E that helps you create amazing artwork in Paint by describing in a few words what you’d like to create. You can optionally select an art style, and when you click Create, Paint Cocreator will generate three variations of artwork for you to choose from. Select any of them to add to the canvas to start creating! We will be rolling out access slowly at first, so when you get the update, you must first join the waitlist by signing in with your Microsoft account and clicking on the new Cocreator button in the toolbar. You will get an email notification when you are in the preview, and we will give you 50 credits to get started. Each credit lets you generate a new set of images.

At the moment, the Cocreator feature is only available in the United States, France, UK, Australia, Canada, Italy, and Germany.

There's also a new support page for this feature which include how to actually launch the Cocreator feature:

To use Cocreator, open Microsoft Paint and select the Cocreator icon on the toolbar to see the Cocreator side panel. In the text box, enter a description of the image you want to create. For example, you can type "a blue cat with a red hat" or "a landscape with mountains and a lake". Be as descriptive as possible to generate results matching your expectations.

Microsoft says the Cocreator feature in the Paint app is based on the company's AI standards and guidelines. In includes content filters that will prevent the app from creating content from Cocreator "that may be harmful, offensive, or inappropriate."