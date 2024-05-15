Microsoft puts Minecraft on a big sale on all platforms as the game celebrates 15th birthday

Minecraft, one of the most popular modern games, is celebrating its 15th birthday. In May 2009, the first public version went out, allowing early adopters to try the blocky game and its infinite possibilities. To celebrate the occasion, Mojang has put Minecraft on sale, allowing everyone to add the game to their libraries with discounts of up to 70%.

Today, in 2024, Minecraft is a big thing that is available on almost every modern platform. Also, gamers can try two spin-offs: Minecraft Dungeons and Minecraft Legends. Like the main game, they are available with a big 50% discount on supported platforms, which include Windows, Xbox, PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Steam. The base game is also available on Linux, Android, and iOS.

By the way, you can get Minecraft for your iPhone or Android device with an even bigger discount. Right now, the game is available for just $1.99 (the exact price may vary depending on your Google Play or App Store region).

Mojang has launched a special 15th-anniversary page where you can learn more about the history of Minecraft, claim a bunch of freebies, like skins and wallpapers, and even play Minecraft Classic in your browser. The original version has only 32 blocks to build with, plus all the original bugs and "the interface only a mother could love." If you want to party like it is 2009, head to the official Minecraft website and click "Play Minecraft Classic" at the bottom of the page.

Time flies when you’re placing blocks. For 15 years we’ve built works of wonder and dodged creepers with a short fuse, placed beds on the Ender Dragon, and ventured far and wide in search of new blocks. For every year spent mining and crafting, our community grows larger and more diverse. We’ve accumulated at least a full stack of memories so far, so here’s a walk down memory chunk!

If you do not have Minecraft in your library yet and you want to try what the legendary blocky game has to offer, check out Minecraft's website. The game is also available on PC and Xbox Game Pass.