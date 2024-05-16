Samsung releases 'Uncrush' ad to mock Apple and its iPad Pro ad

Samsung found an opportunity to mock Apple and quickly grabbed it. The company has released a new ad titled "UnCrush" featuring its Galaxy Tab S9 Series, where it says "Creativity cannot be crushed."

Apple faced fire last week after it released the "Crush" ad to flaunt its freshly-baked iPad Pro with the M4 chip (and no Apple Stickers in the box). The Cupertino giant used an industrial-sized hydraulic press to physically destroy a myriad of creative instruments such as paints, guitars, pianos, drums, cameras, and more.

When the hydraulic press was lifted back up, it revealed a super thin iPad Pro promising to do it all. However, the consequence wasn't something Apple may have suspected after a fancy product launch: a backlash from the creative community.

English actor Hugh Grant called it "the destruction of human experience" among various responses the commercial attracted on social media. Eventually, Apple apologized publicly and said it "missed the mark" in a statement issued by Apple's VP of marketing communications Tor Myhren.

Apple dropped the plans to run the commercial on TV, while it's still available on YouTube. But Samsung is here with a commercial to take a dig at the company's past mistakes. Because, what goes on the internet, stays on the internet.

Samsung's version is a follow-up of what happened after Apple's hydraulic press crushed the creative instruments. A musician walks up to a partially damaged guitar and starts playing it while humming a song and reading music notes from a Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra.

In the caption of its post on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung promises that "it would never crush creativity." Samsung managed to sync the timing of the ad with Apple's announcement stating that the new iPad Air and iPad Models are now up for sale.