Microsoft quietly fixed broken Windows 10 jump lists

Microsoft is informing Windows 10 users post factum about fixed issues with jump lists on the Start menu. The problem started with KB5052077, which was released on February 25, 2025, but the company has only now acknowledged its existence.

According to a recently published post on the official documentation, Microsoft received reports about users being unable to open jump-lists for apps pinned to the taskbar after installing KB5052077 or newer. For reference, jump lists are lists of quick actions and recent files that you can open by right-clicking an app on the taskbar or the Start menu. Microsoft said that the issue occurred with apps having recent files in their jump lists, like Excel or Word.

Microsoft added that the problem was caused by the rollout of the redesigned account control experience in Windows 10's Start menu:

This issue was caused by a recent feature rollout that integrates account control experiences in the Start Menu for users on Windows 10 22H2. Account control provides users with an easily accessible way to manage their accounts and helps them get the most value from their accounts. This rollout began gradually in March 2025 via Controlled Feature Rollout (CFR), which is the process of gradually rolling out new features to compatible devices.

The good news is that Microsoft had stopped the rollout on April 25, 2025, preventing the further spread of the bug and fixing it on affected systems. All Windows 10 PCs with an active internet connection automatically received the necessary patches in the background with no action required from the end-user:

This issue was resolved by a service change that was rolled out on April 25, 2025. If you are still facing this issue, please ensure that your device is connected to the internet to receive the automatic resolution that has been rolled out. After the next reboot, this issue should be resolved.

Finally, it is worth noting that affected platforms included only Windows 10 version 22H2 Home and Pro. Windows 11 was not affected.