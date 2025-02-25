Windows 10 KB5052077 is out with fixes for OpenSSH, Narrator, IME, and more

Windows 11 versions 23H2 and 22H2 are not the only ones getting February 2025 non-security updates. Microsoft also prepared one for those still rocking the good old Windows 10 version 22H2. You can now download KB5052077 (build number 19045.5555) with a few important fixes for issues with OpenSSH, Narrator, IME, and more.

Here are the update highlights:

[ Daylight saving time (DST) ] This update supports DST changes in Paraguay.

] This update supports DST changes in Paraguay. [ Narrator ] Fixed: It fails to say the Chinese IME candidate window quick action buttons right. Fixed: It does not say the control type for the Chinese IME suggestion opt-in item. Fixed: It does not say the heading of the Chinese IME suggestion opt-in panel.

]

Other improvements include the following:

[ Input Method Editor (IME) ] Fixed: The Chinese IME stops responding when you change the font family or font size. Fixed: The color contrast ratio of the Chinese IME search suggestion panel is less than you expect. ​​​​​​​

] [ Desktop Window Manager (dwm.exe} ] Fixed: Dwm.exe stops responding many times.

] Fixed: Dwm.exe stops responding many times. [ Country and Operator Settings Asset ] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Open Secure Shell (OpenSSH) (known issue)] Fixed: The service fails to start, which stops SSH connections. There is no detailed logging, and you must run the sshd.exe process manually.

Two known issues remain unfixed for now: one with Citrix components preventing the installation of certain updates and the other with the System Guard Runtime Monitor Broker (Microsoft says not to worry about this one). They will be fixed in a future update.

You can download KB5052077 in Settings > Windows Update (or from the Microsoft Update Catalog). If you do not need any of those fixes, feel free to skip this update, as it does not contain any security updates and is thus not mandatory.