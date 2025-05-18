Microsoft quietly rolls out new Advanced Settings for Windows 11, here is how to enable it

It was recently discovered that Microsoft is working on a new Settings section for Windows 11 called "Advanced Settings." Initially unearthed in a Windows Server preview build, the page is now rolling out to Windows Insiders turned off by default (you can easily make it work).

The new "Advanced Settings" page is a rework of the "For Developers" section in Settings > System. There, you can tweak various options and settings for app makers and enthusiasts. However, some of them are also useful for regular consumers, as I explained in my recent "Do these five important things after installing Windows 11" article. The updated version of the page contains more features, some of which were brought from the now-killed Dev Home app. Plus, it now has a better structure that makes it easier to navigate and discover things.

Microsoft has not announced "Advanced Settings" yet, but you can already make it work in the latest Windows 11 preview builds from the Dev and Beta Channels. Interestingly, Microsoft is rolling it out via a Microsoft Store update: head to the "Downloads" section, check for updates, and you will see the "Windows Advanced Settings" component.

Here is how to enable the updated Settings section:

Download ViVeTool from GitHub and unpack it wherever convenient. Launch Command Prompt as Administrator and navigate to the folder containing the ViveTool files with the CD command. For example, CD C:\Vive. Type vivetool /enable /id:56005157 and press Enter. Restart your computer.

Microsoft is hosting its annual Build developer conference next week, so expect to hear a lot of developer-related news. Perhaps the new Settings page will appear among the announcements.

Credit for the feature ID goes to @phantomofearth on X