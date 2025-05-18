Deal  When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Dell Inspiron 7730 All-in-One Desktop has dropped to its lowest price ever

Amazon US is currently offering the Dell Inspiron 7730 All-in-One desktop at its lowest price ever. The device is powered by the current-gen Intel Core 7‑150U processor, which features ten cores and can reach clock speeds of up to 5.4GHz with Intel Turbo Boost technology.

The system is equipped with 32GB of DDR4 memory (2×16GB at 3200MT/s) and a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe solid‑state drive. Graphics are handled by the NVIDIA GeForce MX570A with 2GB of GDDR6 memory, delivering crisp visuals.

Furthermore, the 27‑inch Full HD (1920×1080) touch‑enabled display uses IPS technology to deliver true‑to‑life colours across a narrow‑bezel InfinityEdge panel with 99 percent sRGB coverage. Dell ComfortView Plus reduces blue light, while a flicker‑free panel minimises eye strain during extended use.

For video conferencing, the unit features a 5MP pop‑up camera with Wide Dynamic Range, adjustable from 0° to 20° and can be tucked away when not in use for added privacy. The device's dual 5W speakers, featuring Dolby Atmos spatial sound, deliver clear audio.

Connectivity includes one USB‑C 3.2 Gen 2 port, one USB‑A 3.2 Gen 2 port with PowerShare, three USB‑A 3.2 Gen 1 ports with Power On/Wake‑up support, HDMI‑in and HDMI‑out 1.4b ports, an RJ45 Ethernet port, a global headset jack and an SD‑card slot. There are also two M.2 slots, one for PCIe SSD expansion and one for a Wi‑Fi/Bluetooth combo card while wireless networking is provided by Intel Wi‑Fi 6E AX211 (2×2 802.11ax) and Bluetooth.

Additionally, it includes a one‑year subscription to McAfee Business Protection for comprehensive security against viruses, malware, and phishing threats.

