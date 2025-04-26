Microsoft moves more Control Panel elements to the Settings app in Windows 11

This week, Microsoft dropped plenty of Windows 11 preview builds and non-security updates. Some of them were quite big, like the one for Windows 11 version 24H2, which introduced several new AI-powered features. Other updates were smaller in size but still packed with interesting, some hidden, features.

The latest Dev and Beta builds continue Microsoft's rather slow process of migrating stuff from the old Control Panel to the Settings app. Recently, developers moved popular mouse settings, and now, it is time for keyboard settings to have a modern overhaul.

@Phantomofearh on X discovered that recent Windows 11 preview builds let you customize keyboard accessibility options within the settings app. Features in question are character repeat delay (how long one should hold a key to begin repeated input) and character repeat rate (how fast it goes). You can customize these options with sliders and then try them in a special input box.

Welcome to yet another episode of Control Panel options moving to Settings. Hidden (not available by default) in the latest Dev and Beta CUs: migrated keyboard character repeat delay and repeat rate options in Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard. pic.twitter.com/Xgfi1xOXkf — phantomofearth 🌳 (@phantomofearth) April 25, 2025

For now, it seems that the Cursor blink rate (how fast the text cursor blinks) is not available in the Settings app, which might be why Microsoft has not announced and shipped these changes yet.

The new sliders are currently hidden by default. Once enabled, you can find them in Settings > Accessibility > Keyboard > Keyboard character repeat delay and repeat rate. For reference, in the stable Windows 11 versions (and older releases), these settings are located in Control Panel > Keyboard > Speed.

What are the other Control Panel features you would like to see moving to the Settings app?