Microsoft releases ISO files for the latest 25140 build from Dev channel

Microsoft has just released a new Windows 11 preview build in the Dev channel for insiders to test. You can download build 25140 using Windows Update or the ISO files Microsoft also published on the official website.

ISO files let you install the newest Dev update without updating an existing installation. It is a convenient way to get to the bleeding edge of the Windows Insider program on a virtual machine or another PC.

You can download Windows 11 build 25140 ISO files from the official website. Note that you need to be a Windows Insider and log in with your Microsoft account to get the required download link. Another thing to remember is that Windows 11 preview versions require activation with a genuine Windows key, just like the stable release.

The full release notes for build 25140 are available in our dedicated post. It also contains the known issues of the update we recommend checking out before installing.